Randy Moss Wore Tie with Names of Blacks Killed by Police to Hall of Fame

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss wore a tie with the names of 12 blacks killed in altercations with police, to his Hall of Fame induction on Saturday.

The five-time NFL receiving touchdown leader did not mention the tie during Saturday’s induction ceremony, but did explain his neck wear later, according to SB Nation.

“What I wanted to express with my tie was to let these families know they’re not alone. I’m not here voicing, but by having these names on my tie, in a big platform like the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there’s a lot of stuff going on in our country and I just wanted these family members to know they’re not alone,” Moss told the NFL Network.

Randy Moss' tie he wore tonight pic.twitter.com/RreQNkkNmZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 5, 2018

Strangely, Moss also included the name of Trayvon Martin at the very bottom of the tie even though Martin was not killed in a confrontation with police.

Moss, who now works as an analyst for ESPN, has recently begun re-tweeting incidents he feels show the inequity in the legal system.

