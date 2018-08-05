Randy Moss Wore Tie with Names of Blacks Killed by Police to Hall of Fame

Randy Moss
Former New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss wore a tie with the names of 12 blacks killed in altercations with police, to his Hall of Fame induction on Saturday.

The five-time NFL receiving touchdown leader did not mention the tie during Saturday’s induction ceremony, but did explain his neck wear later, according to SB Nation.

“What I wanted to express with my tie was to let these families know they’re not alone. I’m not here voicing, but by having these names on my tie, in a big platform like the Pro Football Hall of Fame, there’s a lot of stuff going on in our country and I just wanted these family members to know they’re not alone,” Moss told the NFL Network.

Strangely, Moss also included the name of Trayvon Martin at the very bottom of the tie even though Martin was not killed in a confrontation with police.

Moss, who now works as an analyst for ESPN, has recently begun re-tweeting incidents he feels show the inequity in the legal system.

