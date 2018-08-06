Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is still standing strong behind his comments in support of standing for the national anthem, despite the backlash he has received.

Prescott enraged left-wingers when he insisted that the playing of the national anthem is not the right time for launching protests against the United States.

During an interview, Prescott insisted that he is “not at all tempted” to take a knee in protest against the country during the playing of the national anthem.

“[I]t’s bigger than I think some of us think,” Prescott explained. “It’s just important for me to go out there, hand over my heart, represent our country and just be thankful and not take anything I’ve been given and my freedom for granted.”

In another interview, Prescott also said he would “never protest during the anthem.”

Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott: I’d never protest during the anthem, and I don’t think that’s the time or the venue to do so pic.twitter.com/2xbb2NnhIJ — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 28, 2018

“I never protest during the anthem, and I don’t think that’s the time or the venue to do so,” Prescott said on July 27. “The game of football has always brought me such a peace, and I think it does the same for a lot of people, a lot of people playing the game, a lot of people watching the game, a lot of people that have any impact of the game. So when you bring such a controversy to the stadium, to the field, to the game, it takes away. It takes away from that. It takes away from the joy and the love that football brings to a lot of people.”

Prescott has already refused to back down from his patriotic comments, but the attacks keep coming.

So, on Sunday Prescott again said he stands by his comments.

“I made my statements. I stand by what I said,” Prescott said. “Some people may have misunderstood or whatever, but I know what I said, and I feel strongly about what I said. It is what it is.”

The player has been attacked by a growing list of liberals such as actor D.L. Hughley who used the racial epithet of “boy” to attack Prescott for refusing to kneel against the country during the anthem.

