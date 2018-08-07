NASCAR CEO Brian France Charged with DUI and Possession of Oxycodone

NASCAR has released a statement confirming that CEO Brian France was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence and possession of illegal drugs.

“We take this as a serious matter and will issue a statement after we have all of the facts,” NASCA said in a statement confirming the incident, TMZ reported.

According to TMZ France was arrested for DUI on Sunday in The Hamptons, a tony area on the eastern end of New York’s Long Island.

France, 56, was reportedly pulled over after police observed him driving his 2017 Lexus erratically. Police say he ran a stop sign on Sag Harbor at around 7:30 PM.

Police say that France seemed impaired and a blood alcohol test revealed he was twice over the legal limit. Officers also say France was in illegal possession of doses of the painkiller Oxycodone which were found in his vehicle.

It was further alleged that France began name-dropping everyone he knew, including President Donald Trump, to get out of the arrest.

France will be charged with DUI and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, TMZ reported.

Brian France has been CEO since 2003 of the racing league his grandfather, Bill France, Sr., founded in 1948. France’s father, Bill France, Jr., was CEO from 1972 until 2000.

