This season, and for the first time in NFL history, there will be male dancers cheering alongside the female cheerleaders, when the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints take the field.

Male dancers Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies are set to make history as the 2018 season kicks off this year as they prepare to join the women on the sidelines cheering for the Rams, CNN reported.

“Still can’t believe I’m one of the first males in history to be a pro NFL cheerleader!” Jinnies tweeted after making the team in March.

Peron and Jinnies were hired onto the Rams cheer squad after trying out early this year.

Other teams have men as part of the sideline entertainment squads. The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts have had male cheerleaders who perform stunts, but, until now, there have been none who are dancers integrated into the female cheer squad.

As to the Saints, when the season starts 25-year-old Jesse Hernandez will take his place among the team’s cheerleaders.

“The process has been great, everyone has been really nice to me, and I can’t wait to see where this goes,” Hernandez said adding that his mother told him it was “my time to shine.”

