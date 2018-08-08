Ricky Williams: ‘We Have to Connect to the Internal Donald Trump Inside of Us’

Former Dolphins star Ricky Williams says that all Americans need to deal with their “obnoxious inner Donald Trump” to solve America’s ills.

Williams has apparently turned to New Age thinking in the last decade as the best way to address the problems that face us each day. In particular, the 1998 Heisman Trophy winner has taken to psychic readings, crystal healing and yoga, USA Today reported.

His new disciplines have led him to believe that President Trump won the 2016 election because Americans are no longer addressing their “inner Trump.”

Williams apparently landed on this concept in response to a question about Trump from a customer at his Mystic Journey new age store in Venice, California.

Remarking that Trump’s astrological sign is Gemini, Williams went on to exclaim that people “project stuff” on famous people.

“This idea is it’s really easy to project stuff on people in the limelight. But what the country is going through, what the world is going through, we’re all going through individually, right?” he replied to the customer.

Williams went on to add that we elected Trump because we weren’t looking inward.

“I think if we really want to change things, we have to connect to the inner Donald Trump inside of us and deal with that, ‘cause we all have a part of ourself that’s kind of obnoxious,” Williams said.

“The only reason he exists is we haven’t been paying attention to our own internal Donald Trump. So we had to have an external one to wake us up,” Williams added.

“This is the Scorpio and Pluto stuff, you’ve got to see the beauty in the s**t,” Williams concluded. “You don’t really see a thing until you see its beauty, OK? And I think if we can come to terms with whatever is bothering us outside of us, find out where that exists inside of us, that’s how we create change, and a chart [from astrology] can help you.”

