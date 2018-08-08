WATCH: Greg Hardy KO’s Opponent in 17 Seconds for Second UFC Win

Former Cowboy Greg Hardy needed only 17 seconds to defeat his opponent and earn his second UFC victory.

Hardy knocked out Tebaris Gordon on the UFC’s Tuesday Night Contender series.

Watch:

Hardy has won all five of his victories in MMA — two inside the UFC and three outside of the UFC — by knockout.

The UFC’s decision to give Hardy a shot was criticized by many. However, though the sample size is small and Hardy hasn’t faced serious competition, he appears to have some abilities inside the Octagon.

That being said, the former Panther and Cowboy said after the fight, that he would jump at the chance to play in the NFL again.

“If the Cowboys or the Panthers call, I’m on my way,” Hardy said.

Though, such an offer is probably not forthcoming.

