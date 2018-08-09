Thousands Sign Petition to Make LeBron James U.S. Secretary of Education

Thousands have signed a petition to make NBA star LeBron James, the new U.S. Secretary of Education. This despite the fact that the three-time champion never went to college.

Thus far the petition has earned over ten thousand signatures, Fox News Cleveland reported.

The petition seems to be more an attack on current Secretary, Betsy DeVos, than it is an endorsement of James. The petition attacks DeVos as “a scandal-ridden Republican donor who shows an inexcusable dislike for public education, wants to gut protections for women and minorities, and has advocated for teachers to be armed in schools.”

Of course, DeVos may have a “dislike” for teachers unions, but not for “public education.”

On the other hand, the petition praises James as a “highly respected and extremely influential community advocate and activist who recently opened a state-of-the-art public school for at-risk children.”

Many left-wingers were thrilled when James announced that he would fund his “I Promise” school for at-risk kids in Akron, Ohio. However, news broke this week that, while James will fund roughly 25% of the school costs, taxpayers will be on the hook for at least eight million dollars for its operations.

But more to the point, LeBron James is famous for mangling the English language.

This is the same LeBron James who exclaimed that “I don’t think a lot of people was educated,” when asked about why voters in Ohio voted or Donald Trump.

He further mangled the language saying that “when it becomes vote time, people are just not educated on either the individual or what’s going on in the state of the world right now.”

He added, “And am I saying that the people of Ohio wasn’t educated? Am I saying that some of the other states that voted for him was uneducated?” Then closed saying, “I shouldn’t have gave my daughter that many damn Skittles.”

