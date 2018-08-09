Three Miami Dolphins Protest During the National Anthem

Three Dolphins players either knelt, or raised a fist during the playing of the national anthem on Thursday night.

Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills and newly acquired receiver Albert Wilson knelt during the anthem, while defensive end Robert Quinn raised his fist, Pro Football Talk reported.

In July, the NFL decided to suspend its new anthem policy which required all players on the field to stand for the national anthem. Instead, the league opted to join with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) to come up with a joint policy. However, three weeks into those negotiations, a resolution has still not been produced and player protests have continued.

The league and the NFLPA have just over a month to form a new policy before the start of the regular season.

