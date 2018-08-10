NFL Players, Media Rip President Trump for Tweet Criticizing Anthem Protests

Millionaire NFL players are once again furious that President Trump has spoken out against the protests of players who either kneel, or raise a fist during the playing of the national anthem.

Even as the NFL’s ratings continue to crash, several members of the Miami Dolphins took a knee during the national anthem, and one raised a militant black power fist during this week’s pre-season game. Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills and receiver Albert Wilson took a knee during the anthem, while defensive end Robert Quinn raised his fist as the nation’s theme played.

The league quickly put out a statement insisting that “all player and non-player personnel on the field at that time are expected to stand,” but clearly the players don’t agree and the rule seems totally toothless.

Meanwhile, President Trump spoke out about the renewed NFL protests delivering two tweets saying:

The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love… Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!

Naturally, the president’s criticism did not sit well with many players and members of the left-wing sports media.

Leading the attack on the president was the inventor of the anthem protests himself, former player Colin Kaepernick, who praised Dolphins player Albert Wilson for taking a knee:

Another loud NFL protester, former San Francisco 49er Eric Reid, also took to Twitter over the protests and echoed Kaepernick’s tweet:

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was also triggered by Trump’s tweets:

Guy who won the presidential election… how about we get a statement on the “unite the right” rally 2 being held in DC this weekend… a yr after the first one in Charlottesville??? https://t.co/uPSLYkB2z5 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 10, 2018

Only way to say it. What a Goober. He is who I thought he was. Guy is 70+ yr old acting out in what was once the highest respected political position, as a overly insecure prepubescent child… — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 10, 2018

He won’t govern himself, give him a mentor? Right, members of his cabinet left on their own accord or were dismissed accordingly… But what do I know I’m just a guy who should stick to football 🚶‍♂️ — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 10, 2018

The liberal sports media also got hot under the collar over Trump’s comments:

Trump ruining the NFL again…. pic.twitter.com/Ep21JePVXV — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 10, 2018

With Donald Trump immersing himself in the business of the NFL once again, I fully expect the majority of NFL owners to act in a manner that echos their previous leadership on this issue: By kowtowing to him. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) August 10, 2018

That’s always been the con game from Trump he knows the people who voted for him are dumb. He doesn’t even like them. But a con man always knows what audience to manipulate. It’s basically a cult at this point. They are puppets and Trump just pulling their strings — Robert Littal (@BSO) August 10, 2018

Protesting NFL players now controlling narrative. They knew Trump would tweet if they protested, bringing attention to cause. It got him off his own message of tariffs, "witch hunt” blah, blah By saying they they can’t “define” what they’re protesting, media is now asking them. — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) August 10, 2018

That's the spirit! NFL players bunk protest ban, #TakeAKnee and throw up the black power first during preseason game https://t.co/ROB7lg2u96 pic.twitter.com/A0OZRTC8hl — Blavity News (@Blavity) August 10, 2018

In another case, it appears that being an NBC News “White House correspondent” means pushing agendas instead of reporting on anything if the tweet by NBC’s Geoff Bennett is any indication:

While Trump is renewing attacks on NFL players, there's still no public repudiation of the white supremacists/nationalists who are set to rally in front of the White House on Sunday. Sometimes what Trump *doesn't say is as illustrative and instructive as what he does say. https://t.co/XsfqgYl5P4 — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) August 10, 2018

Meanwhile, former NAACP president Cornell Brooks calls Trump’s tweets, what else, but “racism”:

Former NAACP President Cornell Brooks Slams Trump’s Attack on NFL Players: He’s the ‘Racial Opportunist-in-Chief’ https://t.co/Bk17628fVa pic.twitter.com/IHDLXwXEry — Mediaite (@Mediaite) August 10, 2018

