NFL Players, Media Rip President Trump for Tweet Criticizing Anthem Protests

The Associated Press

Millionaire NFL players are once again furious that President Trump has spoken out against the protests of players who either kneel, or raise a fist during the playing of the national anthem.

Even as the NFL’s ratings continue to crash, several members of the Miami Dolphins took a knee during the national anthem, and one raised a militant black power fist during this week’s pre-season game. Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills and receiver Albert Wilson took a knee during the anthem, while defensive end Robert Quinn raised his fist as the nation’s theme played.

The league quickly put out a statement insisting that “all player and non-player personnel on the field at that time are expected to stand,” but clearly the players don’t agree and the rule seems totally toothless.

Meanwhile, President Trump spoke out about the renewed NFL protests delivering two tweets saying:

The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love…

Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!

Naturally, the president’s criticism did not sit well with many players and members of the left-wing sports media.

Leading the attack on the president was the inventor of the anthem protests himself, former player Colin Kaepernick, who praised Dolphins player Albert Wilson for taking a knee:

Another loud NFL protester, former San Francisco 49er Eric Reid, also took to Twitter over the protests and echoed Kaepernick’s tweet:

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan was also triggered by Trump’s tweets:

The liberal sports media also got hot under the collar over Trump’s comments:

In another case, it appears that being an NBC News “White House correspondent” means pushing agendas instead of reporting on anything if the tweet by NBC’s Geoff Bennett is any indication:

Meanwhile, former NAACP president Cornell Brooks calls Trump’s tweets, what else, but “racism”:

