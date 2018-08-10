Wake Forest Basketball Coach Charged with Assaulting Man Who Died from Injuries

Wake Forest assistant basketball coach Jamill Jones was charged with assault Thursday, for punching a Florida man who later died from his injuries.

Jones became involved in an altercation in Long Island City on Sunday with Boca Raton, Florida, resident Sabor Szabo , who was reportedly drunk and belligerent, the New York Post reported.

According to a police report, at about 1:15 AM on August 5, Szabo was looking for a cab he had ordered and was walking around banging on cars with his fist. When one bystander confronted him about the ruckus, Szabo reportedly took a swing at the person.

Some reports say Szabo also knocked on Jones’ car door at which point Jones confronted the man.

Jones allegedly approached Szabo and punched him in the face. The man then apparently fell to the ground and hit his head on the concrete. He was taken to a hospital where on Tuesday he died from his injuries.

Police pointed to a surveillance video showing Jones walking away from the incident as reason enough to arrest him on suspicion of assaulting Szabo.

Accompanied by his lawyer, Jones surrendered himself to the 114th Precinct in Astoria on Thursday. Officials charged Jones with assault but warned that the charges could be upgraded after an investigation.

Jones signed on with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in May of 2017. He previously worked at UCF, VCU and Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Meyers, Florida.

Through his attorney, Jones said that the incident was just a tragic accident.

