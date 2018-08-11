Linebacker Brandon Marshall and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas weren’t with their teammates on the sideline for the national anthem prior to the Denver Broncos’ game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday night.

Marshall and Thomas emerged from the tunnel behind the Broncos’ bench after the anthem was over. Marshall has knelt in the past during the national anthem following the lead of his college teammate, Colin Kaepernick, who started the protests in 2016 to bring attention to social injustices. They played together at Nevada. Thomas hasn’t been involved in the demonstrations but he wore the Malcom Jenkins “You ain’t listening” T-shirt at a pre-camp barbeque last month.

The move comes after President Donald Trump criticized NFL players who kneeled during the national anthem on Thursday evening. “The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem,” the president tweeted. “Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define.”

The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

President Trump lamented how NFL fans pay steep prices to attend games and then witness player protesting. “A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest.” he wrote. “Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay!”

…..Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

Miami Dolphins wide receivers Albert Wilson and Kenny Stills took a knee during the National Anthem on Thursday evening, while Philadelphia Eagles De’Vante Bausby and Malcolm Jenkins raised their fists.

In response to the protests, the NFL issued the following statement:

The NFL has been engaged in constructive discussions with the NFL Players Association regarding the anthem and issues of equality and social justice that are of concern to many Americans. While those discussions continue, the NFL has agreed to delay implementing or enforcing any club work rules that could result in players being disciplined for their conduct during the performance of the anthem. Meanwhile, there has been no change in the NFL’s policy regarding the national anthem. The anthem will continue to be played before every game, and all player and non-player personnel on the field at that time are expected to stand during the presentation of the flag and performance of the anthem. Personnel who do not wish to do so can choose to remain in the locker room. We remain committed to working with the players to identify solutions and to continue making progress on important social issues affecting our communities.

The league and the NFLPA have yet to announce a policy for this season regarding demonstrations during the anthem after the league initially ordered everyone to stand on the sideline when the anthem is played, or remain in the locker room.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.