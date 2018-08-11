Marshawn Lynch Sits During the National Anthem

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, sat on the bench during the playing of the national anthem Friday night against the Lions.

Lynch sat during the anthem last year as well, in addition to wearing a shirt which read: “Everybody vs. Trump:”

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch wearing an "Everybody vs Trump" T-shirt: pic.twitter.com/7aiCUbjLUD — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2017

According to Pro Football Talk, “There were no other reports of protests in the two games Friday. The Lions linked arms during the anthem, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reports.

“But several players either were not on the field for the anthem or took a knee during the anthem Thursday.”

On Friday morning, President Trump blasted protesting players on Twitter for continuing their protests:

The NFL players are at it again – taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

…..Be happy, be cool! A football game, that fans are paying soooo much money to watch and enjoy, is no place to protest. Most of that money goes to the players anyway. Find another way to protest. Stand proudly for your National Anthem or be Suspended Without Pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

The NFL created a new policy to combat anthem protests in May, a rule which required all players on the field to stand and show respect for the anthem. While allowing players who wanted to protest to remain in the locker room.

However, in July, the NFL suspended their own policy in order to include the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) in the decision making progress. Negotiators met three weeks ago, yet failed to produce a compromise resolution on a new policy.

