Reggie Bush: ‘Our President Is Trying to Divide Us’

Former NFL running back Reggie Bush accused President Trump of “trying to divide the country,” at a celebrity football game in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Bust told reporters:

Right now, we’re at a crucial time period. Our country is in a state of crisis right now. Some of it is because our president is trying to divide us, but this is what sports is about. That’s why you see guys continue to take a knee during the national anthem. Whether you agree with it or not, you have to respect it, because it’s peaceful. We see white people, black people, Mexicans, Asians you saw all races and ethnicities here. That’s what sports does, it brings together people from all cultures, ethnicities and religions.

The celebrity football game was the pinnacle of the Athletes vs. Cancer’s All Star Weekend. An event begun by former Laker Matt Barnes, after his mother died from cancer in 2007. According to Variety, “AVC provides free clinics and mobile screening unites to underserved communities as well as financial assistance to people battling the disease and their family members.”

The AVC weekend also included a cannabis summit, a bowling night, and a pool party, Variety reported.

The charge that President Trump is trying to divide the country, is not a new one. NBA star forward LeBron James made the same accusation two weeks ago in an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon.

James said:

[Trump is] dividing us and what I’ve noticed over the last few months. He’s kinda used sport to kinda divide us, and that’s something that I can’t relate to because I know that sport was the first time I ever was around someone white and I got the opportunity to see them and learn about them and they got an opportunity to learn about me and we became very good friends.

In response, Trump blasted Lemon and James on Twitter. Saying that Lemon was “the dumbest man on television,” and that he had made LeBron “look smart:”

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Other athletes and celebrities in attendance included the Warriors’ Draymond Green and Kevin Durant. Recently inducted NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens also made an appearance, as did former NBA player Baron Davis.

