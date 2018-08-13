UFC to Celebrate Trump During 25th Anniversary Documentary

As the UFC gears up to celebrate its 25th anniversary, reports say that President Donald Trump will feature prominently in a documentary about the organization’s history.

The fighting organization plans to release 25 short documentary films chronicling its quarter of a century featuring all its biggest highlights. One of those films will reportedly praise Donald Trump for embracing the UFC when many others shunned the organization, according to MMA Weekly.

Trump was one of the few property owners who allowed the UFC to host fights in his casinos and hotels, at a time when the group faced steep prohibitions in most states all across the nation.

UFC chief Dana White also reported that film of his recent visit to the White House along with UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington, will also appear in the Trump-focused documentary.

Like @POTUS @realDonaldTrump always says: Promises made. Promises kept. Pleasure to finally meet you Mr. President. Thank you for always putting America first! #maga #GreatAmericanWinningMachine 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yYZWkdd5wS — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 2, 2018

“President Trump has always been great to me. He’s always, he’s a big fan of the UFC,” White said on the UFC Unfiltered podcast. “I brought [Covington] in, and they talked, they took pictures, he signed his hat for him, and it was fun.

“It’s the 25th anniversary of the UFC,” White added, “and, we’re doing 25 documentaries with 25 badass directors for the 25th anniversary and one of them is the story of how President Trump let us come to the Taj for the first fight and he and I went to the residence after that, and he and I both shot for the documentary.”

White also announced that the November 10 event in Denver would also feature a 25th-anniversary celebration.

