Fans, Reporters Rip ESPN for Using Keith Olbermann As Baseball Play-by-Play Announcer

Keith Olbermann
Screenshot

Fans and the sports media alike, erupted in displeasure when former MSNBC screamer Keith Olbermann took the reins as play-by-play announcer for the Yankees-Mets game on Monday night.

Many fans disliked the fact that ESPN brought in the politically-charged left-winger, but even many members of the reliably left-wing sports media felt that the elevation of Olbermann to the booth was a horrible idea, NJ Advance Media reported.

Olbermann rejoined ESPN after having been fired several times in the past and after closing his little-seen Youtube channel where he launched into daily unhinged, curse-filled harangues against President Donald Trump.

Fans flooded Twitter with attacks on the sports network’s choice of Olbermann, especially in light of his politics. Indeed, some blasted ESPN for constantly re-hiring the far left-wing Olbermann, despite firing conservative personalities such as Curt Schilling.

But members of the sports media also jumped in to slam ESPN for giving Olbermann an umpteenth chance in the broadcast booth, especially when there are many more deserving people waiting in the wings.

New York sports radio legend Mike Francesca led the pack with his criticism of ESPN:

In a series of tweets, another New York sports reporter, the Post’s Andrew Marchand, questioned ESPN’s decision to put Olbermann in the announcer booth, especially when there are so many more deserving broadcasters out there:

Many others also slammed Olbermann’s addition to the booth:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

.