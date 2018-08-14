Fans, Reporters Rip ESPN for Using Keith Olbermann As Baseball Play-by-Play Announcer

Fans and the sports media alike, erupted in displeasure when former MSNBC screamer Keith Olbermann took the reins as play-by-play announcer for the Yankees-Mets game on Monday night.

Many fans disliked the fact that ESPN brought in the politically-charged left-winger, but even many members of the reliably left-wing sports media felt that the elevation of Olbermann to the booth was a horrible idea, NJ Advance Media reported.

Olbermann rejoined ESPN after having been fired several times in the past and after closing his little-seen Youtube channel where he launched into daily unhinged, curse-filled harangues against President Donald Trump.

Fans flooded Twitter with attacks on the sports network’s choice of Olbermann, especially in light of his politics. Indeed, some blasted ESPN for constantly re-hiring the far left-wing Olbermann, despite firing conservative personalities such as Curt Schilling.

The amount of hypocrisy on the part of ESPN by having Keith Olbermann call the Yanks/Mets game & the fact they fired Schilling is actually fascinating. What say you @ClayTravis — CM (@Chipper_Mills) August 14, 2018

Hey @ESPN, do a quick twitter search of "Keith Olbermann" and maybe think twice next time you want him to call a game. — Binyomin Goldgrab (@bgoldgrab) August 13, 2018

Keith Olbermann lost me as an audience member years ago. He has a rich voice, and talent as a broadcaster, but a toxic personality. https://t.co/uPO4HnS8cu — Nathaniel Wright (@NateAndHist) August 13, 2018

But members of the sports media also jumped in to slam ESPN for giving Olbermann an umpteenth chance in the broadcast booth, especially when there are many more deserving people waiting in the wings.

New York sports radio legend Mike Francesca led the pack with his criticism of ESPN:

The broadcast team on ESPN tonight was obviously the network’s annual gift to local radio. — Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) August 14, 2018

In a series of tweets, another New York sports reporter, the Post’s Andrew Marchand, questioned ESPN’s decision to put Olbermann in the announcer booth, especially when there are so many more deserving broadcasters out there:

ESPN has an exclusive window in New York because of SNB rainout. With all eyes on it, putting Olbermann in the booth was a bad decision. This game doesn't need a gimmick. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 13, 2018

Why is Keith Olbermann doing this game? Originally, ESPN had Cardinals’ game and he was slated as play-by-player for it. When Yanks-Mets was moved to tonight, ESPN kept Olbermann on call, according to an ESPN spokesman. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 14, 2018

It also is not a good decision internally. How many more loyal to ESPN play-by-players than Olbermann would kill for the opportunity to do Yanks-Mets? Reward them. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 13, 2018

Olbermann sounds like a guy who hasn't done a lot of play-by-play, which he hasn't. It is a bit distracting. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 13, 2018

Many others also slammed Olbermann’s addition to the booth:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.