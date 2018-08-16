‘Blue Lives Matter’ Rejects Partnership with New York Jets Over Anthem Protests

The NFL’s national anthem protests became an insurmountable for the pro-police organization Blue Lives Matter, when they rejected an offer to partner with the New York Jets.

The Jets reached out to the pro-police group with an offer to work together, but the group had no interest at all in partnering with the team. Indeed, the group insisted that the player’s claims of racial inequities in the criminal justice system were all “made up,” according to The New York Post.

The Jets reportedly sent a form letter to the group saying that the coming season was “no better time to open up a conversation about how your business/organization can benefit from a partnership with the New York Jets.”

But in reply, Blue Lives Matter sent a scathing note.

“Although I’d love to work with an NFL team right now I feel it is not the right time,” the pro-police group’s founder Joe Imperatrice replied. “All over the United States players feel entitled to disrespect our first responders, our military members both past and present and our flag. These players make more money in a season than some people make in a lifetime and their ‘Issues’ are made up, exaggerated, and more times than not false.

“Once again I do appreciate the offer, but revenue we have could better be spent on the families of officers killed in the line of duty protecting the ignorance of these individuals rather than contributing to their paycheck,” Imperatrice concluded in the first round of emails.

The Jets’ Anthony Bulak gamely tried to brush off the letter in a follow-up email insisting that the Jets “have never had a player protest our anthem.”

However, the Jets were the first team to definitively state that they would not punish any players fro protesting the national anthem.

But Imperatrice was not deterred and replied that the Jets had just signed cop-hating player Isaiah Crowell.

“If I am correct the JETS may have signed an individual who depicted a Grim Reaper slicing the throat of a police officer,” Imperatrice wrote.

Crowell raised eyebrows in 2016 by posting an image of a cop being murdered by a Jihadi. Crowell, who was with the Cleveland Browns at the time, later apologized and removed the image.

The Jets have since refused to comment further on the story.

