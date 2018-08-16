Jags CB Ramsey Says Buffalo QB Allen ‘Is Trash,’ Baltimore’s Joe Flacco ‘Sucks”

Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey makes many NFL quarterbacks look bad on the field with his elite cover skills. And now he’s making some of them look bad in the August issue of GQ Magazine.

Ramsey, in an interview with the popular men’s magazine, had some harsh words for a number of current NFL quarterbacks.

He’s not a fan of Buffalo Bills 2018 first-round pick Josh Allen.

“He’s trash,” Ramsey said in the interview.

Why is Ramsey so down on the former University of Wyoming standout?

“I don’t care what nobody say, he’s trash, and it’s gonna show too,” Ramsey said. “That’s a stupid draft pick to me. We play them this year, and I’m excited as hell. I hope he’s their starting quarterback.”

Ramsey’s issue with Allen is he feels the QB played in a weak conference (The Mountain West), and thinks that whenever the quarterback played against better competition he didn’t perform well.

“If you look at his games against big schools, it was always hella interceptions, hella turnovers. It’s like: Yo, if you’re this good, why couldn’t you do better? He fits that mold, he’s a big, tall quarterback. Big arm, supposedly. I don’t see it, personally.”

In games against Nebraska, Iowa and Oregon, Allen threw just one touchdown, tossed eight interceptions and Wyoming lost by a combined 92 points.

The Atlanta Falcons recently gave quarterback Matt Ryan a contract that pays him $30 million-a-year. Based on Ramsey’s assessment of Ryan, perhaps they overpaid him.

“I think Matt Ryan’s overrated. You can’t tell me you win MVP two years ago, and then last year, you a complete bust, and you still got Julio Jones? There’s no way that should ever happen. I don’t care.”

Ramsey feels that Ryan was a byproduct of former Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, and his play slipped last year when the coach left to lead the San Francisco 49ers.

“Shanahan left, went to San Francisco, got (QB Jimmy) Garoppolo, made Garoppolo this big thing. And now Garoppolo is a big name — and now [Ryan] has this bad year? Alright, well, was it really you, or was it your coach? He was doing what was asked of him and it was making him look really, really good.”

He’s also not a fan of New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning either. Ramsey believes Giants receiver Odell Beckhem Jr. makes Manning look better then he is.

“It’s not really Eli. I think it’s Odell [Beckham, Jr.]. I won’t say Eli’s good, I’ll say Odell’s good. And their connection is good.”

Ramsey seems to gloss over the fact that Manning won two Super Bowls before Odell Beckham Jr. ever played a snap of NFL football.

Nevertheless, Ramsey has a similar theory on Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethisberger, whose game he feels is enhanced by wide receiver Antonio Brown.

“It’s not Big Ben, it’s [Antonio Brown],” Ramsey said. “Big Ben slings the ball a lot of the time. He just slings it, and his receivers go get it… I played him twice last year, and he really disappointed me.”

Again, Roethlisberger won two Super Bowls without Antonio Brown.

Ramsey also doesn’t think much of Indianapolis Colts franchise QB Andrew Luck, who missed last year due to a shoulder injury.

“I don’t really think he’s that good.”

And has for Baltimore Ravens QB Joe Flacco, Ramsey added, “He sucks.”

Just to be fair, it must be pointed out that Ramsey doesn’t think all NFL quarterbacks are bad. In the GQ article, he gave high marks to New England’s Tom Brady, Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, New Orleans’ Drew Brees, Seattle’s Russell Wilson, Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins, Houston’s Deshaun Watson and Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz.