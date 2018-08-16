Serena Williams, noted football expert and tennis pro, says she is sure that if an NFL team were to sign former quarterback Colin Kaepernick, he would lead them to a Super Bowl victory.

Williams made her proclamation in an interview with Time magazine wherein she comes to the support of players protesting during the playing of the national anthem.

Williams said she is sure Kaepernick would win the Super Bowl because he has “so much to prove.” Williams added that in the same situation she would, too. “I can’t imagine he would be any different. ‘Man, I’m about to show out. Y’all gonna see stuff you’ve never seen before.'”

But the tennis star also said that she thinks Kaepernick is happy doing what he is doing now as a community activist. “Some people are different. He’s just different,” she said.

Kaepernick, the original anthem protester, turned free agent at the end of the 2016 season but since found no team interested in signing him. He has remained on the sidelines since then and has filed a grievance with the NFL claiming that the league and owners have “colluded” behind the scenes to keep him from continuing his NFL career.

The 27th-ranked tennis pro owns a small portion of the Miami Dolphins, a team that started the pre-season with players renewing their anti-American protests during the national anthem.

