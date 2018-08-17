ESPN Will Not Televise the National Anthem During NFL Broadcasts

Few networks have spent more time talking about the NFL’s anthem protests, than ESPN. However, when it comes to broadcasting the national anthem during Monday Night Football, ESPN has decided to take a knee.

According to Sara Fischer of Axios.com via Pro Football Talk, ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro has announced that his network will not broadcast the anthem this year.

“We generally have not broadcasted the anthem and I don’t think that will change this year. Our plan going into this year is to not broadcast the anthem,” Pitaro explained. “Again that could change. It’s unpredictable what could happen in the world but as of now, we’re not. We have communicated that back to the NFL. They have not asked but as courtesy and good partners we have let them know what our plans are.”

While some may view this decision as ESPN dodging the controversy surrounding the anthem issue, it’s important to note that it wasn’t that long ago when none of the networks showed the anthem.

The question remains whether ESPN broadcasters will tell the audience who did, or did not protest the anthem when they come back from commercial.

In any event, it appears ESPN isn’t waiting for the NFL and NFLPA to come up with their joint policy on anthem protesting.

