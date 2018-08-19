Dallas Cowboys defensive end David Irving attacked the NFL’s policy against marijuana use in a profanity-laced tirade posted to Instagram Friday.

Irving posted a photo to Instagram showing him in what can only be described as a very relaxed pose, with a caption reading, “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change … The courage to change the things I can … And the wisdom to know the difference.”

But soon the player’s ire was raised after a commenter said he looked like a “druggie” in the photo and others slammed him for his recent suspension for breaking the league’s substance-abuse rules, the Dallas Morning News reported. In response to the ribbing he took, Irving unloaded on the league about its policy on marijuana use:

Check this , y’all wanna judge n say what’s right or wrong. These guys prescribe me Xanax bars , ambient , and painkillers , some of us , like myself have been smoking weed since 12. Never been in trouble w the law. Always had a 3.0 or higher too. It’s natural , I’d much rather smoke weed than take all that lab made [expletive]. You [expletive] talk so much [expletive] as if I’m on heroin. You probably got a blunt in your mouth right now. So stfu. The nfl laws on weed are [expletive] n we all know it. I’m from Cali. I’ve had my medical card. It’s nothing wrong with it. Also. Every game you seen me play in , I was medicated. I don’t see you or any of my coaches or previous coaches complaining about my play.

Irving added that he disagrees with the NFL’s policies, but he will follow them, “No matter how [Expletive] up the rules are, I have to follow them.”

This is just a small sampling of the troubles Irving has experienced during the offseason. He missed much of the team’s various training camps recently for one reason or another, and was briefly accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend before she recanted the accusation.

Irving was also handed a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse rules. It is the second year in a row that the player violated the same rules and suffered a suspension as a result.

The 25-year-old California native will be eligible to return to the field for Week 5 when the Cowboys meet the Houston Texans.

