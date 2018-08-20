Kaepernick Lead Attorney: Elway Violated Order Not to Discuss Collusion Case

Denver Broncos General Manager John Elway told reporters last week, that Colin Kaepernick “had his chance” to be a Bronco. Specifically, Elway told of how the Broncos presented Kaepernick with a contract, which the former 49er declined.

However, according to Colin Kaepernick’s lead attorney, Elway’s explanation of his offer to Kaepernick violated an order not to discuss his client’s collusion case against the NFL.

While speaking on his podcast, Reasonable Doubt, Geragos makes the case that Elway “clearly” violated the “protective order.”

“Mr. Elway, clearly he violated the protective order that the NFL has been wielding like a club at me. And he’s apparently suffering from some real brain trauma,” Geragos said.

John Elway has been one of the most successful people — on and off the field — in the history of football. So, if Geragos is truly concerned about those who have suffered from mental impairment, he might want to take a look at his own client who apparently thinks there’s nothing inconsistent about protesting “oppression” while wearing Fidel Castro t-shirts.

Geragos continued by pointing out how Kaepernick remains ready to play if a team comes calling.

“He works out like a banshee. I just saw him last week and physically he could not be in better shape. He’s in impressively good shape, ready to go at any moment,” Geragos explained.

Kaepernick’s collusion case against the NFL is ongoing. A summary judgment the NFL entered to get the case dismissed, is currently under the review of an arbitrator.

