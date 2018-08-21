Miami Hurricanes to Wear Eco-Friendly Uniforms Made from Ocean Garbage

The Miami Hurricanes have announced that the team will wear eco-friendly uniforms and cleats, made from garbage culled from the ocean.

The specially made version of the Adidas x Parley A1 uniforms will be made of 70 percent ECONYL yarn which is created from reclaimed fishing nets and other nylon materials removed from the oceans, according to USA Today.

The uniform jersey will be made in the team’s traditional orange color, but there will reportedly be “accents” that serve as an “ode to the cause to end plastic pollution of the oceans.”

“Subliminal tonal palm trees on the sides of the jersey pay homage to South Floridian landscapes and the environment that enriches the biodiverse local ecosystem,” the team says in a press release.

The Hurricanes’ cleats and gloves will also be made from the ocean garbage, the team reported. The new Adizero 7.0 Freak x Parley cleats will be the first cleats ever to appear in the NCAA.

Miami coach Mark Richt said the Hurricanes are pleased “to help promote sustainability around the world.”

The Hurricanes will wear their new ocean-friendly uniforms at their season opener against LSU in Arlington, Texas, will be held on September 8.

