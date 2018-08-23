LeBron James Praises Beto O’Rourke for Supporting NFL Anthem Protesters

Future NBA Hall of Famer LeBron James took to Twitter on Thursday to praise and promote the remarks of Texas Democratic Senatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke, whose comments in support of NFL anthem protesters recently went viral.

While speaking at a town hall in Houston, O’Rourke was asked whether he thought the anthem protests were disrespectful members of law enforcement and the military. Not only did O’Rourke say that he didn’t believe the protests were disrespectful, he said that he could think of “nothing more American,” than protesting the national anthem:

‘I can think of nothing more American.’ — Beto O'Rourke — the man taking on Ted Cruz — brilliantly explains why NFL players kneeling during the anthem is not disrespectful pic.twitter.com/bEqOAYpxEL — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 21, 2018

On Thursday, James tweeted O’Rourke’s speech and praise for the Senate hopeful’s remarks: “A Must Watch!!! Salute @BetoORourke for the candid thoughtful words!”

A Must Watch!!! 🙏🏾💪🏾💯‼️ Salute @BetoORourke for the candid thoughtful words! https://t.co/E1YrbqGciZ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2018

O’Rourke’s rival in the Texas Senate race, Senator Ted Cruz, blasted O’Rourke for saying that he could think of “nothing more American” than protesting during the anthem.

“When Beto O’Rourke says he can’t think of anything more American (than players taking a knee), well I got to tell you, I can,” Cruz said in reply to O’Rourke’s approval of the protests.

President Trump has been a frequent critic of the anthem protests, most recently at a speech in West Virginia. Where he paid tribute to the patriotism of the crowd, while contrasting that with the lack of patriotism showed by NFL anthem protesters:

“You are proud of our history. And unlike the NFL, you always honor and cherish our great American flag,” President Trump tells WV supporters at rally https://t.co/s3fdGxVJQv pic.twitter.com/smLLkuCrsu — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 21, 2018

It’s not surprising that James would weigh-in on the anthem debate. The newly minted Laker has frequently clashed with President Trump. Most notably in late July, when James accused Trump of using sports to “try and divide us.”

