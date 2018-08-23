Watch: Enraged Baseball Manager Fakes Homer, Rounds the Bases

The manager of the Chicago Dogs independent league baseball team was so incensed with a call by an ump, that he pretended to hit a home run, throw the bat, and then rounded the bases after a nose-to-nose shouting match with the umpire.

Dogs manager Butch Hobson was unhappy with a check-swing call during a game against the Sioux City Explorers and after yelling at the ump went into his pantomime at-bat, The Big Lead reported.

Give this manager an Oscar! pic.twitter.com/X1zU4guijm — Cut4 (@Cut4) August 23, 2018

The phantom homer is not the first bit of theatrics Hobson has indulged during a game. The last time he was ejected he ripped third base out of the ground and handed it to a kid in the crowd.

😂Manager so angry he REMOVES third base and gives it to some kids in the stands. (But then they have to get it back, because, you know, it's kind of important.) pic.twitter.com/FQ5r31AAlj — Baseball is Fun (@flippingbats) August 8, 2018

Hobson apparently has a habit of being tossed off the field by annoyed officials.

The Chicago Dogs are a member of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.

