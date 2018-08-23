Watch: Enraged Baseball Manager Fakes Homer, Rounds the Bases

Chicago Dogs
Screenshot

The manager of the Chicago Dogs independent league baseball team was so incensed with a call by an ump, that he pretended to hit a home run, throw the bat, and then rounded the bases after a nose-to-nose shouting match with the umpire.

Dogs manager Butch Hobson was unhappy with a check-swing call during a game against the Sioux City Explorers and after yelling at the ump went into his pantomime at-bat, The Big Lead reported.

The phantom homer is not the first bit of theatrics Hobson has indulged during a game. The last time he was ejected he ripped third base out of the ground and handed it to a kid in the crowd.

Hobson apparently has a habit of being tossed off the field by annoyed officials.

The Chicago Dogs are a member of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.

