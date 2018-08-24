Arian Foster Campaigns with Beto O’Rourke After Speech Supporting Anthem Protests

Former Houston Texan Arian Foster is now campaigning for Texas Democrat Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke, as liberals continue to flock to the candidate’s side after video of his support for NFL anthem protesters went viral.

According to TMZ, Foster spent all day Thursday following O’Rourke around on the campaign trail after a video of the candidate’s explanation of his reasons for supporting the NFL’s anthem protests broke across Twitter.

O’Rourke released a statement thanking Foster for his efforts: “Grateful that [Arian Foster] would spend the day with us in Spring and Houston,” O’Rourke’s message said. “Grabbing smoothies, driving the truck, joining the discussion about how this community and this state leads the way on so many important issues. Hope you have a fun birthday tomorrow!”

Also on Friday, TV talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted out the desire to meet O’Rourke based on his anthem protest video.

In the video becoming increasingly popular with the left, O’Rourke explains why he supports the anthem protests saying, “I can think of nothing more American than to peacefully, standing up, or taking a knee, for your rights, anytime, anywhere, in any place.”

But, O’Rourke’s opponent, sitting Republican Senator Ted Cuz, was not amused by O’Rourke’s position on the protests.

“When Beto O’Rourke says he can’t think of anything more American (than players taking a knee), well I got to tell you, I can,” Cruz said in reply to O’Rourke’s approval of the protests.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.