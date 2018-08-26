Arizona Sports Teams, Players Pay Tribute to Sen. John McCain

John McCain
The Associated Press

With the passing of Arizona Sen. John McCain, the Arizona Diamondbacks played a special tribute to his life during the fifth inning at Chase Field on Saturday night and many other Arizona players and teams chimed in with their own tributes.

Watch:

“John McCain has always been a member of the D-backs’ family and was one of this team’s biggest fans since day one,” Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall said in a statement according to AZCentral. “He was in attendance at the expansion draft, the World Series and countless other games, remaining a fan through thick and thin. I am honored to consider him a friend and we will miss seeing his smiling face in the stands and our heartfelt thoughts go out to his entire family.”

McCain was a big supporter of the Diamondbacks and even as the end of his life neared, he took time to attend a game.

The team also took to Twitter to celebrate the Senator’s life:

The Arizona Cardinals joined the Diamondbacks and posted a tweet about the Senator’s passing:

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald also mourned the loss:

Several other Arizona sports venues observed a moment of silence for the soldier-politician’s life and others posted tributes:

