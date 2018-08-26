With the passing of Arizona Sen. John McCain, the Arizona Diamondbacks played a special tribute to his life during the fifth inning at Chase Field on Saturday night and many other Arizona players and teams chimed in with their own tributes.
The Diamondbacks always have a moment for active & former military members to be recognized before the fifth inning.
Today, they also took a moment to recognize the passing of Senator John McCain. pic.twitter.com/olo9WVfY00
— Katherine Fitzgerald (@kfitz134) August 26, 2018
“John McCain has always been a member of the D-backs’ family and was one of this team’s biggest fans since day one,” Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall said in a statement according to AZCentral. “He was in attendance at the expansion draft, the World Series and countless other games, remaining a fan through thick and thin. I am honored to consider him a friend and we will miss seeing his smiling face in the stands and our heartfelt thoughts go out to his entire family.”
McCain was a big supporter of the Diamondbacks and even as the end of his life neared, he took time to attend a game.
McCain found time to support his local teams, and you can expect Arizona teams & athletes to pay tribute to him throughout the day.
Luis Gonzalez & Larry Fitzgerald are among those who have already weighed in on the senator's passing:https://t.co/EyS46yPYK8
— Katherine Fitzgerald (@kfitz134) August 26, 2018
The team also took to Twitter to celebrate the Senator’s life:
Goodbye to an American hero, one we were lucky enough to call a loyal fan.
Rest in peace, Senator John McCain. Our thoughts are with your family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/KIMZS1w7Pq
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 26, 2018
The Arizona Cardinals joined the Diamondbacks and posted a tweet about the Senator’s passing:
Statement from team president Michael Bidwill on the passing of Senator John McCain. pic.twitter.com/Zh72H58fNw
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 26, 2018
Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald also mourned the loss:
Rest in peace to an American hero, statesman, servant of the people, and dear friend. Godspeed Senator McCain. My prayers for Cindy and the beautiful McCain family. pic.twitter.com/Tj87Hb8MtY
— Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) August 26, 2018
Several other Arizona sports venues observed a moment of silence for the soldier-politician’s life and others posted tributes:
Moment of silence honoring Senator John McCain. @PHXRisingFC pic.twitter.com/eW1qDjwTqS
— Melinda Nelson CPA (@MelindaNCPA) August 26, 2018
Prior to the start of tonight's match, we honored Senator McCain with a moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/BM2ozpTeBs
— Sun Devil Volleyball (@SunDevilVB) August 26, 2018
Moment of silence for John McCain pic.twitter.com/6MjJIkym6R
— ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) August 26, 2018
You’ll be missed, Senator McCain. pic.twitter.com/2qMYmFciJm
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 26, 2018
Rest in peace, Senator McCain. pic.twitter.com/VocsgjrlBo
— Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) August 26, 2018
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire McCain family during this difficult time. We’ll always consider you all part of #OurPack. pic.twitter.com/BENbMKJ2Sx
— Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) August 26, 2018
Farewell to an American hero.
Our condolences to the family and loved ones of Senator John McCain. pic.twitter.com/mkYuxCMiav
— Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) August 26, 2018
