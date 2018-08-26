With the passing of Arizona Sen. John McCain, the Arizona Diamondbacks played a special tribute to his life during the fifth inning at Chase Field on Saturday night and many other Arizona players and teams chimed in with their own tributes.

Watch:

The Diamondbacks always have a moment for active & former military members to be recognized before the fifth inning.

Today, they also took a moment to recognize the passing of Senator John McCain. pic.twitter.com/olo9WVfY00 — Katherine Fitzgerald (@kfitz134) August 26, 2018

“John McCain has always been a member of the D-backs’ family and was one of this team’s biggest fans since day one,” Diamondbacks President and CEO Derrick Hall said in a statement according to AZCentral. “He was in attendance at the expansion draft, the World Series and countless other games, remaining a fan through thick and thin. I am honored to consider him a friend and we will miss seeing his smiling face in the stands and our heartfelt thoughts go out to his entire family.”

McCain was a big supporter of the Diamondbacks and even as the end of his life neared, he took time to attend a game.

McCain found time to support his local teams, and you can expect Arizona teams & athletes to pay tribute to him throughout the day.

Luis Gonzalez & Larry Fitzgerald are among those who have already weighed in on the senator's passing:https://t.co/EyS46yPYK8 — Katherine Fitzgerald (@kfitz134) August 26, 2018

The team also took to Twitter to celebrate the Senator’s life:

Goodbye to an American hero, one we were lucky enough to call a loyal fan. Rest in peace, Senator John McCain. Our thoughts are with your family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/KIMZS1w7Pq — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) August 26, 2018

The Arizona Cardinals joined the Diamondbacks and posted a tweet about the Senator’s passing:

Statement from team president Michael Bidwill on the passing of Senator John McCain. pic.twitter.com/Zh72H58fNw — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 26, 2018

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald also mourned the loss:

Rest in peace to an American hero, statesman, servant of the people, and dear friend. Godspeed Senator McCain. My prayers for Cindy and the beautiful McCain family. pic.twitter.com/Tj87Hb8MtY — Larry Fitzgerald (@LarryFitzgerald) August 26, 2018

Several other Arizona sports venues observed a moment of silence for the soldier-politician’s life and others posted tributes:

Moment of silence honoring Senator John McCain. @PHXRisingFC pic.twitter.com/eW1qDjwTqS — Melinda Nelson CPA (@MelindaNCPA) August 26, 2018

Prior to the start of tonight's match, we honored Senator McCain with a moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/BM2ozpTeBs — Sun Devil Volleyball (@SunDevilVB) August 26, 2018

Moment of silence for John McCain pic.twitter.com/6MjJIkym6R — ArizonaVarsity.com 🏈🏈🏈🏈 (@AZHSFB) August 26, 2018

Rest in peace, Senator McCain. pic.twitter.com/VocsgjrlBo — Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) August 26, 2018

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire McCain family during this difficult time. We’ll always consider you all part of #OurPack. pic.twitter.com/BENbMKJ2Sx — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) August 26, 2018

Farewell to an American hero. Our condolences to the family and loved ones of Senator John McCain. pic.twitter.com/mkYuxCMiav — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) August 26, 2018

