Lance Armstrong Endorses Beto O’Rourke in Texas Senate Race

Disgraced former cyclist Lance Armstrong, threw his support behind Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke on Saturday. Becoming yet another, in a long line of athletes who have thrown support behind the Democrat congressman.

On Saturday, Armstrong tweeted:

Dear my fellow Texans, we have a choice. This guy or @tedcruz. It’s time for reasonable and balanced talk on ALL issues – here’s one snippet. WE are for @BetoORourke! https://t.co/3duIGWiB12 — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) August 24, 2018

The video Armstrong captions in his tweet, is a video of O’Rourke discussing the issue of anthem protests in the NFL.

O’Rourke was asked by a member of the audience at his recent Houston, Texas, town hall if he thought that protesting the country during the national anthem was disrespectful. O’Rourke said that not only are the protests not disrespectful to our soldiers, police, or our flag and country, he went farther and said that “nothing is more American” than protesting during the national anthem.

“Reasonable people can disagree on this issue,” he insisted before going on to say, “I can think of nothing more American than to peacefully, standing up, or taking a knee, for your rights, anytime, anywhere, in any place.”

Those remarks, brought forth a surge of support from athletes and celebrities such as LeBron James, Ellen DeGeneres, soon-to-be former ESPN host Jemele Hill, Kurt Warner, and Arian Foster.

Lance Armstrong’s doping scandal turned into one of the biggest scandals in the history of sports.

According to USA Today:

The case originated in 2010, when Floyd Landis, Armstrong’s former teammate, filed a complaint against Armstrong under seal as a government whistleblower. After Armstrong confessed to doping in January 2013, the government joined Landis’ case, kicking off a legal slugfest that’s been mired in pretrial disputes and still has no trial date. Armstrong denied doping for more than a decade before finally confessing in a televised interview with Oprah Winfrey. In 2012, he was banned for life from cycling and stripped of all seven of his victories in the Tour de France from 1999 to 2005.

Incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz currently has a 6.2 percent lead over O’Rourke, according to a Real Clear Politics average of polls.

