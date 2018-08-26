Tiger Woods Defends President Trump, Won’t Talk About Race Relations

The sports media attempted to draw Tiger Woods into the ongoing feud between NFL and NBA players on Sunday, after Woods wrapped up his final round at the US PGA Northern Trust tournament, in New Jersey.

However, the 14-time major winner declined to get involved.

Woods was first asked about his personal relationship with President Trump, and whether he would describe it as “personal or professional.”

“Well, I’ve known Donald for a number of years,” Woods replied. “We’ve played golf together. We’ve had dinner together. I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency.”

Then, however, the reporter asked what he clearly wanted to ask from the beginning: “At times, especially 2018, I think a lot of people, especially colored immigrants are threatened by him and policy — what do you say to people who might find it interesting that you have a friendly relationship with him?”

Woods said, “Well, he’s the President of the United States. You have to respect the office.

“No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

The reporter then asked Woods if he had anything else to add “about the state and the discourse of race relations?”

Woods again, declined: “No. I’m just finished 72 holes and really hungry.”

The reporter’s brazen attempt to get Tiger to wade into political waters, got reaction from Outkick the Coverage’s Clay Travis. Who blasted the reporter for trying to use Woods to advance his liberal agenda:

This is a great example of sports media attempting to drag Tiger Woods — and all of golf — into MSESPN era. Smart answer from Tiger here. He’s the modern day Michael Jordan, appeal to everyone by dominating in your sport not by SJW’ing like crazy. Republicans buy sneakers too. https://t.co/KckIq7r0xY — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 26, 2018

Here’s MSESPN sports media trying to drag @TigerWoods into politics by attacking his relationship with @realDonaldTrump. This is what athletes deal with all the time now, left wing sports media trying to use them to advance their own political beliefs. pic.twitter.com/6B40CC5X7r — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 26, 2018

There are few athletes who openly defend President Trump when questioned by the media. While most will offer tepid support, change the subject, or simply not comment, Tiger’s decision to voice support for the office the president occupies — regardless of politics or policy — is certainly unique.

It’s also, as Clay Travis says, a bit of a throwback. Tiger’s decision to not take a position on politics or race is far more reminiscent of the philosophy which characterized Michael Jordan during his career.

It was Jordan who reportedly explained his decision to not support a black Senate candidate in North Carolina by saying, “Republican’s buy shoes too.” Whether Jordan ever truly said that is still a mystery, however the message conveyed by the story seemed to accurately encapsulate his philosophy when it came to mixing sports and politics.

A philosophy that stressed separating politics and sports in order to keep the athletic arena pure and maximize profitability, while advocating for politics and social issues from behind the scenes.

The sports media, however, is actively trying to eliminate that philosophy, in favor of tuning all high-profile sports celebrities into athletic versions of Bernie Sanders. As evidenced by a New York Times reporter asking Woods for his thoughts on “the state and race relations.”

However, it appears there’s at least one athlete left who remembers he’s an athlete, and not a politician.

