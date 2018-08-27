Colin Kaepernick Plans to Trademark ‘I’m with Kap!’ Slogan

TMZ Sports is reporting that Colin Kaepernick is attempting to trademark his “I’m with Kap!” slogan for clothing.

According to TMZ Sports:

Kap’s been using the mantra since the beginning of his schism with the NFL … with the hashtag taking off on social media, and celebrities like G-Eazy, Kenny Stills and Harry Belafonte rocking shirts bearing the slogan.

Now we’ve learned Kap has filed paperwork in California to own he slogan for use on shirts, hoodies, caps and other apparel.

It’s an interesting move … there’s some talk that major clothing brands, like Adidas and Puma, could make a move to sign Kap in the future, so owning the trademark could mean big business for him.

It’s not like he’s desperate for the cash — Kaepernick reportedly made more than $40 mil in contract money during his NFL career. Plus, he had a bunch of sponsorship deals.