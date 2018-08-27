Colin Kaepernick Plans to Trademark ‘I’m with Kap!’ Slogan

For those of you wondering how former 49er and famed anthem protester Colin Kaepernick plans to earn an income in his life after football, you may have just gotten a big part of the answer.
TMZ Sports is reporting that Colin Kaepernick is attempting to trademark his “I’m with Kap!” slogan for clothing.
According to TMZ Sports:
Kap’s been using the mantra since the beginning of his schism with the NFL … with the hashtag taking off on social media, and celebrities like G-Eazy, Kenny Stills and Harry Belafonte rocking shirts bearing the slogan.
Now we’ve learned Kap has filed paperwork in California to own he slogan for use on shirts, hoodies, caps and other apparel.
It’s an interesting move … there’s some talk that major clothing brands, like Adidas and Puma, could make a move to sign Kap in the future, so owning the trademark could mean big business for him.
It’s not like he’s desperate for the cash — Kaepernick reportedly made more than $40 mil in contract money during his NFL career. Plus, he had a bunch of sponsorship deals.
While it’s true that Kaepernick made a good chunk of change during his time in the league, he hasn’t cashed an NFL paycheck since the end of the 2016 season. Not to mention the legal fees and travel expenses which may be associated with the ongoing prosecution of his collusion grievance against the NFL.
In any event, regardless of what happens with his collusion case, Kaepernick appears ready to turn his fame into fortune.
