NFL ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by Shooting at ‘Madden 19’ Tournament

The NFL issued a statement expressing their shock and sadness, after a gamer opened fire at a Madden 19 tournament in Jacksonville, Florida on Sunday.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific tragedy today in Jacksonville. Our hearts go out to all those affected,” the NFL said in a statement.

“We are grateful for the first responders immediately on the scene. We support our partners at EA Sports and will continue to monitor developments with local law enforcement:”

“Jacksonville Sheriff Michael Williams said 911 calls on the Jacksonville shooting came in at 1:34 p.m. ET. Police were on scene within two minutes. Williams said the shooter was dead when officers arrived. He identified the alleged shooting suspect as 24-year-old David Katz, of Baltimore, Maryland. Williams said the shooting was carried out with a handgun and that Katz allegedly killed himself after killing two others and wounding nine more.

“The Los Angeles Times reports that the Jacksonville shooting suspect was allegedly one of the competitors in the video game tournament. They spoke to Steven “Steveyj” Javaruski, another competitor, who indicated the suspect allegedly lost and began shooting people. Javaruski said the suspect allegedly ‘targeted a few people’ then killed himself.”

