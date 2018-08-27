President Trump Praises NFL Legend Jim Brown: ‘You Get It!’

President Trump has recently had occasion to do some things he’s not used to doing when it comes to athletes and celebrities in the sports world, praise them.

On Monday, Trump praised Tiger Woods for defending his office and declining to partake in a discussion on race relations. Monday also saw Trump tweet praise at NFL legend Jim Brown, for supporting his reelection campaign in 2020:

Thank you to the great @JimBrownNFL32, perhaps the greatest running back of all time, for your wonderful words and support. Since our meeting in New York, African-American UNEMPLOYMENT has reached the LOWEST LEVEL IN HISTORY. You get it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

“Brown made his endorsement during an appearance on the JT The Brick Show on Fox Sports Radio last week, but, the Hall of Fame running back did so despite knowing that the left would attack him, according to Daily Wire.

“I should be criticizing Trump on every level because he does certain things that call for criticism,” Brown said, “but when I look at television I see all these announcers become experts, and they’re pointing the fingers, and they’re not doing a doggone thing but pointing their fingers, I find myself really pulling for the president.

“Now, that would make me very unpopular in the black community, very unpopular with a lot of Americans,” Brown continued, “but I think that there are certain good things that are coming out of this presidency because we’ve never seen anything like it.”

Trump and Brown have also spoken extensively in opposition to the NFL anthem protests as well. The league still has not come to a joint agreement with the NFL Players Association on a joint policy governing anthem conduct.

The first full slate of NFL regular season games is scheduled for September 9th.

