Beto O’Rourke to Appear on ‘Ellen’ After Praising NFL Anthem Protests

Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat running for the U.S. Senate in Texas, is set to appear on the Ellen DeGeneres TV talk show after wowing liberals with his defense of NFL players who protest during the national anthem.

O’Rourke thrilled liberals with a video defense of anthem protests, claiming that there is “nothing is more American” than protesting against the country during the nation’s song.

After the video went viral, daytime TV talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted out her desire to meet with the Texas Democrat.

Now, at the TV host’s invitation, O’Rourke will appear on the September 5 broadcast of Ellen to talk more about his contention that protesting the country during the anthem is an act of pure Americanism.

In his much-praised video, O’Rourke said it is not disrespectful to our soldiers or flag to protest. But he added that the “non-violent, peaceful movement” of protesting during the anthem was only started because police are murdering black children.

“That is why they are doing it,” he insisted. “And I can think of nothing more American than to peacefully, standing up, or taking a knee, for your rights, anytime, anywhere, in any place.”

Republican Senator Ted Cuz, who will face O’Rourke in the comming general election, finds O’Rourke’s position to be un-American.

“When Beto O’Rourke says he can’t think of anything more American (than players taking a knee), well I got to tell you, I can,” Cruz said of O’Rourke’s approval of the protests.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.