Blake Bortles Provided Free Meals to First Responders After Jacksonville Shooting

Blake Bortles
AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles arranged to provide free meals for first responders, after a shooting at a Madden 19 tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday.

Working through his foundation, Bortles partnered with a restaurant near the site of the shooting where emergency workers could take a break and enjoy the meals.

Bortles wrote a note to the first responders which was shared on Twitter by ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter to thank Bortles for his support:

According to the Hill, “The act came after a mass shooting at a Madden NFL 19 Tournament in Jacksonville left three dead and several injured.

“The suspect in the shooting, a 24-year-old white male, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.”

Bortles is coming off his best season in Jacksonville after leading his squad to the AFC Championship game.

