Blake Bortles Provided Free Meals to First Responders After Jacksonville Shooting

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles arranged to provide free meals for first responders, after a shooting at a Madden 19 tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sunday.
Working through his foundation, Bortles partnered with a restaurant near the site of the shooting where emergency workers could take a break and enjoy the meals.
Bortles wrote a note to the first responders which was shared on Twitter by ESPN’s Adam Schefter:
Jaguars QB Blake Bortles and his foundation are providing meals for first responders working at Jacksonville Landing. Bortles wrote a note to first responders in JAX. He paid for meals for everyone on scene at Jacksonville Landing. pic.twitter.com/qwIwfLj87d
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2018
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office took to Twitter to thank Bortles for his support:
Big shout out to Blake Bortles, @BB5Foundation, and Mambos Cuban Cafe for delivering all of this food to the officers that have been working the recent tragedy. It’s been a long couple days and we are so appreciative for your kindness. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/pd4n4FHBKI
— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 28, 2018
According to the Hill, “The act came after a mass shooting at a Madden NFL 19 Tournament in Jacksonville left three dead and several injured.
“The suspect in the shooting, a 24-year-old white male, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.”
Bortles is coming off his best season in Jacksonville after leading his squad to the AFC Championship game.
