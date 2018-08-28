Video game giant Electronic Arts has canceled three Madden 19 esports tournament events, due to the Sunday’s shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, reports say.

On Sunday afternoon, August 26, video gamer David Katz opened fire after reportedly losing a round of video games at the tournament. Now, only a day after the attack, several of the events are being canceled as investigations into the shooting continue.

EA Games CEO Andrew Wilson said they are conducting “a comprehensive review of safety protocols for competitors and spectators” before resuming the tournaments, according to ESPN.

“We’ve all been deeply affected by what took place in Jacksonville,” Wilson added in his statement. “This is the first time we’ve had to confront something like this as an organization, and I believe the first time our gaming community has dealt with a tragedy of this nature. Please take time to support each other through this challenging time.”

Wilson went on to pledge to establish new safety protocols for tournaments.

The gaming chief also eulogized the two players killed in the melee, Taylor “SpotmePlzzz” Robertson, 27, and Elijah “Trueboy” Clayton, 22.

“They were respected, positive and skilled competitors, the epitome of the players and personalities at the heart of our community,” Wilson said of the victims. “Their love of competition was evident through their participation in our events over the past few years. We are committed to supporting Taylor and Elijah’s families through this difficult time, and we send our deepest sympathies to their loved ones, to those injured yesterday, and everyone affected.”

Clayton shot video of the shooting that claimed his life.

The accused shooter is said to have been twice hospitalized for mental illness and had been on antipsychotic and antidepressant medications. But the shooter’s motives are still not fully understood.

