Federal Judge Blocks Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Hunt

A federal judge issued a 14-day restraining order against a planned grizzly bear hunt in Wyoming’s Greater Yellowstone ecosystem.

On August 28, 2018, Breitbart News reported that U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen would hear opening arguments in Crow Indian Tribe v. United States of America on August 30. The case was a consolidation of a total of six suits filed against the planned hunt, all suits seeking to constitute a Joint Motion for Temporary Restraining Order and Preliminary Injunction.

Christensen issued an order Thursday in favor of restraining, writing:

The motions are granted to the degree that the Plaintiffs seek a temporary restraining order. Defendants and Defendant-Intervenors are temporarily restrained and enjoined from authorizing and/or implementing grizzly bear hunting. This Order shall remain in effect for fourteen days from this date.

He explicitly noted that he withheld “ruling on the motions to the degree that the Plaintiffs seek a preliminary injunction.”

The hunt, originally scheduled with two separate start dates — September 1 and September 15 — was to allow a total of 22 grizzly bears to be taken. USA Today reports that 14 grizzlies were killed last year after they “attacked livestock or threatened humans.” Another nine were killed when they threatened hunters.

