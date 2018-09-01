High School Cancels Football Season After Losing First Two Games by a Combined Score of 102-0

A high school in California canceled its entire football season after losing its first two games by a combined score of 102-0, a report says.

Instead of ruining their record as a school with good football teams, Healdsburg High School, of Healdsburg, California, canceled the entire season for its Greyhounds football team after losing their first two games without even once scoring, CBS Sports reported.

The school seemed to have trouble recruiting players this year with only 18 students on the team. And those first two games were painful at a 41-0 loss for the team’s first game and a 6-10 loss for the second.

Indeed, those games were so disheartening, six Greyhounds players quit the team rather than continue to face such drubbings. With too few players to continue the season, the school threw in the towel.

“They had a long talk about commitment and what that means and about quitting. Once you quit, it becomes easier to do it,” school principal Bill Halliday said. “It was all the things coaches are supposed to say.”

Ultimately, Greyhounds coach Dave Stine had the remaining team members vote in an anonymous election, and the decision was 7-4 to put a quick end to the entire season.

It is a shame, Stine said. Healdsburg has always been a good football town.

“We have lots of dads and uncles and granddads that all played for the Greyhounds. Even in the years where the school didn’t have championship-caliber teams, we’d always have big crowds,” he said.

The problem is not unique to Healdsburg High School. For the first time in over a decade less than 1.04 million kids are playing football in school, a number that is down 6.6 percent in the last decade as fewer kids look to join their high school football teams.

