Former Steeler Greg Lloyd Arrested for Allegedly Pointing a Gun at His Wife

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Greg Lloyd was arrested in July after allegedly threatening to shoot his wife.

Police took a report from the former player’s wife, Stephanie, on July 20. She told police that Lloyd pulled a gun on her during an argument and “told me that if I f— up I’m going to get one,” TMZ reported.

The woman told police that she left the house, but Lloyd continued to threaten her over the phone. “Doing stupid s— like this is how you end up in the morgue,” he reportedly told her.

“I have battled all types of abuse from my husband for years hoping that things would at some point get better,” Stephanie said. “I do not feel safe anymore.”

She also said that Lloyd “has a habit” of pointing guns at people, but this was the first time he ever pointed one at her.

For his part, the player, a five-time Pro-Bowl player, has denied his wife’s allegations. He told TMZ he will not comment further and will let justice takes its course.

Lloyd was arrested on July 27 and was charged with felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor for pointing a gun at someone. Further, his wife was granted a restraining order that will keep her husband away from her until August of 2019.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.