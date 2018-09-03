Fans Burn Nike Gear in Response to Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Just Do It’ Ad Campaign

Nike announced its “Just Do It” ad campaign on Monday, featuring former NFL player and original anthem protester Colin Kaepernick. News of the campaign comes only days before the kickoff of the 2018 NFL regular season.

Nike tweeted:

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

However, this news was not welcome to all. Specifically, to fans who believe Colin Kaepernick has disrespected law enforcement, the military, the flag, anthem, and just about everything that makes America great.

As a result, some fans took to Twitter and took out their frustrations on their Nike gear:

.@Nike Due to your support of C.K. in your coming adds, I as an American can no longer support your company. #boycottNike #IStandForOurFlag pic.twitter.com/5JxSMD8SSO — AlterAtYeshiva (@alteratyeshiva) September 4, 2018

First the @NFL forces me to choose between my favorite sport and my country. I chose country. Then @Nike forces me to choose between my favorite shoes and my country. Since when did the American Flag and the National Anthem become offensive? pic.twitter.com/4CVQdTHUH4 — Sean Clancy (@sclancy79) September 3, 2018

Big & Rich singer John Rich tweeted a picture of a pair of socks with the Nike swoosh cut out:

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

Some went a different route:

And of course, there were reminders about apparel worn by Kaepernick – the face of Nike – in the past:

Plus, reminders of athletes who truly sacrificed:

Hey @Nike, this is what it looks like when you “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.” #BoycottNike pic.twitter.com/Uh2nJlNG1R — ADHD Capital LLC ™ (@ADHD_Capital) September 4, 2018

Others were more direct:

Youvand your knud dont buy enough shoes or compete in sports. Come out in between the white lines & talk RT @CA4MAGAandKAG: @ClayTravis Indeed. I'll never buy another @Nike product. He's going to kill Nike like he killed the @NFL. #BoycottNike #BoycottNFL pic.twitter.com/cGGIrq9Nyx — OneNeckTwoChains (@InTheBasement86) September 3, 2018

Some even suggested a new ad man for the next campaign:

Kaepernick is still not on an NFL roster and his collusion grievance against the NFL is soon to move to the trial phase.

