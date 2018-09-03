Fans Burn Nike Gear in Response to Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Just Do It’ Ad Campaign

Colin Kaepernick
AP Photo/Ben Margot

Nike announced its “Just Do It” ad campaign on Monday, featuring former NFL player and original anthem protester Colin Kaepernick. News of the campaign comes only days before the kickoff of the 2018 NFL regular season.

Nike tweeted:

However, this news was not welcome to all. Specifically, to fans who believe Colin Kaepernick has disrespected law enforcement, the military, the flag, anthem, and just about everything that makes America great.

As a result, some fans took to Twitter and took out their frustrations on their Nike gear:

Big & Rich singer John Rich tweeted a picture of a pair of socks with the Nike swoosh cut out:

Some went a different route:

And of course, there were reminders about apparel worn by Kaepernick – the face of Nike – in the past:

Plus, reminders of athletes who truly sacrificed:

Others were more direct:

Some even suggested a new ad man for the next campaign:

Kaepernick is still not on an NFL roster and his collusion grievance against the NFL is soon to move to the trial phase.

