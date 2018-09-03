Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Tweets Support for Colin Kaepernick

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad took to Twitter on Monday, to lend support to anthem-protesting former quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Ahmadinejad wrote:

The #NFL season will start this week, unfortunately once again @Kaepernick7 is not on a NFL roster. Even though he is one of the best Quarterbacks in the league.#ColinKaepernick #NFL — Mahmoud Ahmadinejad (@Ahmadinejad1956) September 3, 2018

Ahmadinejad served as Iran’s president from 2005-2013. During that time he ruthlessly suppressed all political opposition. Most notably in 2009, when he oversaw the murder and incarceration of thousands who protested his contested reelection.

Colin Kaepernick has not played football since the 2016 season, and even then, he wasn’t one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. In fact, Kaepernick lost his starting job to journeyman quarterback Blaine Gabbert just prior to the start of that season.

However, the former dictator of one of the leading terrorist states in the world, has a different take. A take that happens to be consistent with most left-wing sports media opinions.

So, apparently, while ESPN loses loses thousands of subscribers in the United States, it seems they have at least one loyal subscriber left in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

