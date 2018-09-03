Orson Bean: Sports ‘Should Be One Place Where You Forget About Politics’

Actor Orson Bean recently joined Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily, where the legendary TV comedian lamented that television and sports no longer bring America together.

Marlow noted that the media landscape is so thoroughly diffused in America today with everyone getting their own personal media experience on their tablets and smartphones. But, Bean was not as rosy about today’s bifurcated media, especially where it comes to sports.

“TV used to bring people together in the days of Kunta Kinte [of TV mini-series Roots fame],” Bean began. But he added that today, “It’s separating people.”

“Even in sports,” Bean continued. “If there should be one place where you should forget politics, forget whether you’re liberal or conservative, whether you hate Trump or love him, it should be the ballgame. Instead, they have to rear the ugly head of politics into it by kneeling instead of standing, and all of that stuff. So it’s all changed, and not for the better.”

When asked what he thought society should do about today’s media climate, Bean said, “I would recommend praying to God for miracles.”

“I think America was a miracle. I think God loves this country. I think it was a miracle that Trump got elected,” Bean said. But, noting that some don’t think Trump’s election was a good miracle, Bean added, “Miracles aren’t necessarily good for everyone. The parting of the Red Sea, great for the Jews, not so hot for the Egyptian soldiers,” Bean quipped.

The 90-year-old Bean has had a long, enduring Hollywood career appearing in movies and TV starting as far back as 1952 and carrying right up to a recent spot in the action movie, The Equalizer 2. In between he has appeared on such shows as Desperate Housewives, 7th Heaven, Normal, Ohio, and the The Twilight Zone among many, many others. Bean was a frequent popular guest and stand-in host for Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show during the 1960s and 70s. Bean was also the father-in-law of Andrew Breitbart, founder of Breitbart News.

The exchange on sports is about 40 minutes into the interview.

