Big & Rich Singer Promotes Nike Boycott in Response to Kaepernick Ad Campaign: ‘Reebok Here We Come’

Nike announced its new campaign ad featuring controversial anthem protester Colin Kaepernick on Monday, drawing support from some quarters and plenty of criticism from others.

Big & Rich singer John rich would definitely count himself among the “others.”

Soon after the campaign was unveiled, Rich tweeted at Nike, reminding them of Kaepernick’s controversial choice in socks:

Rich then tweeted a picture of a pair of Nike socks owned by his soundman, with the swoosh cut out of them:

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

In addition to forming half of the group Big & Rich, John Rich also owns Lower Broadway’s Redneck Riviera.

The country singer then went further, explaining why he felt so strongly opposed to Nike’s decision to make Kaepernick the face of their brand:

When you compare police to PIGS, this ends the discussion for me. If you don't find a problem with that, then feel free to unfollow me. The police JUST SHOWED UP at our concert to protect and serve, I'll ask them what they think and get back to you… https://t.co/S7KwlTeZos — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

The fact that I have to explain that MOST of us own @nike products prior to this "Revelation" that Mr. #PIGSOCKS #ColinKaepernick is now their poster man, let's me know you're smoking too much, and are probably living in your parents basement. https://t.co/uhR7aKRCCk — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

According to USA Today:

The ad arrives ahead of the NFL season, marked by controversy over the league’s response to the protests inspired by Kaepernick. The quarterback has also filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that owners have purposefully denied him employment. ‘We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward,’ Gino Fisanotti, Nike’s vice president of brand for North America, told ESPN.

Kaepernick is still not on an NFL roster and his collusion grievance against the NFL is soon to move to the trial phase.

