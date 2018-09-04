Big & Rich Singer Promotes Nike Boycott in Response to Kaepernick Ad Campaign: ‘Reebok Here We Come’

Colin Kaepernick
The Associated Press

Nike announced its new campaign ad featuring controversial anthem protester Colin Kaepernick on Monday, drawing support from some quarters and plenty of criticism from others.

Big & Rich singer John rich would definitely count himself among the “others.”

Soon after the campaign was unveiled, Rich tweeted at Nike, reminding them of Kaepernick’s controversial choice in socks:

Rich then tweeted a picture of a pair of Nike socks owned by his soundman, with the swoosh cut out of them:

In addition to forming half of the group Big & Rich, John Rich also owns Lower Broadway’s Redneck Riviera.

The country singer then went further, explaining why he felt so strongly opposed to Nike’s decision to make Kaepernick the face of their brand:

According to USA Today:

The ad arrives ahead of the NFL season, marked by controversy over the league’s response to the protests inspired by Kaepernick. The quarterback has also filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging that owners have purposefully denied him employment.

‘We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward,’ Gino Fisanotti, Nike’s vice president of brand for North America, told ESPN.

Kaepernick is still not on an NFL roster and his collusion grievance against the NFL is soon to move to the trial phase.

