Report: Adidas and Puma Also Discussed Signing Kaepernick to an Endorsement Deal

For those looking to boycott Nike for signing original anthem protester Colin Kaepernick to a major ad campaign, you might also want to add Adidas and Puma to the list.

According to Yahoo! reporter Charles Robinson, both Adidas and Puma were also talking about engaging the controversial former quarterback in a lucrative ad campaign.

Robinson reports:

Industry insiders told Yahoo Sports that Adidas and Puma were among multiple brands that had conversations about potentially building around Kaepernick if Nike failed to renew his deal following a long stretch of endorsement inactivity. ‘We talked about Colin in March. A lot, actually,’ one shoe industry executive said. ‘We all know the specific kind of deals NFL players are on with each other. His deal was running out, and he had a shoe commitment that hadn’t been done for whatever reason. I’m sure it was because of everything that was going on around him. But it looked like Nike was running out the clock on [his deal] because he didn’t have a lot of time left and nothing was really happening with him. So there were some discussions for us about what kind of an endorser he could be.’

It now seems likely that the inquiries by these other sportswear companies goaded Nike to choose Kaepernick as the face of the 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” campaign.

However, there may be limits to Nike’s intentions with Kaepernick. According to ESPN’s Darren Rovell, Nike does not really planning any big merchandising campaign around Kaepernick.

Nike sources say the company has no plans to give Colin Kaepernick a signature shoe, nor an extensive clothing line, as had been speculated. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 4, 2018

Robinson, however, disputes Rovell’s reporting:

I have tremendous professional respect for Darren but we’re going to step on each other here. I’ve been told by multiple sources there is absolutely a contract commitment by @nike for a signature shoe and “Kaepernick 7” line of apparel. And I’m reporting that, not speculating it. https://t.co/kSXq50SbvI — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 4, 2018

It might be a good move not to plan a new line of merchandise with so many fans already burning or destroying the gear they already have thanks to the company’s decision to make Kaepernick its public face.

Even country singing star John Rich of the hit duo Big & Rich took to Twitter to slam Nike for its pitchman.

Our Soundman just cut the Nike swoosh off his socks. Former marine. Get ready @Nike multiply that by the millions. pic.twitter.com/h8kj6RXe7j — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

Hey @nike if you're gonna make the shoes, make the PIG SOCKS to match. Right? Cmon, people will LOVE that. — John Rich (@johnrich) September 3, 2018

