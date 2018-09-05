College of the Ozarks Drops Nike over Kaepernick Ad Campaign

A college in Missouri has decided to “choose its country over company,” and do away with all athletic uniforms which display the Nike logo.

The College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri, has chosen to part ways with Nike over the company’s decision to make anthem protester Colin Kaepernick, the face of their new ad campaign.

“In their new ad campaign, we believe Nike executives are promoting an attitude of division and disrespect toward America,” College of the Ozarks President Jerry C. Davis explained.

“If Nike is ashamed of America, we are ashamed of them. We also believe that those who know what sacrifice is all about are more likely to be wearing a military uniform than an athletic uniform.”

This is not the first time the small private Christian college has taken a stand on the anthem issue. In October of 2017, the school made it a policy that all coaches and players had to show respect for the anthem.

According to KMBC:

Dr. Marci Linson, vice president of patriotic activities and dean of admissions at the college, oversees patriotic activities and safeguards the college’s patriotic goal: to encourage an understanding of American heritage, civic responsibilities, love of country and willingness to defend it. ‘Nike is free to campaign as it sees fit, as the college is free, and honor-bound by its mission and goals, to ensure that it respects our country and those who truly served and sacrificed,’ Linson said.

NBC plans to air the first commercial of Kaepernick’s new ad campaign on Thursday night, during the NFL season opener.

