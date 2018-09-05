Donald Trump Jr. Puts His Own Twist on Nike’s Kaepernick Ad

Thousands on social media have had fun creating memes, and altering the images and wording of Nike’s new campaign ad featuring Colin Kaepernick.

Though, no one may have had more fun or made more of an impact on the Kaepernick meme craze, than Donald Trump Jr.

On Wednesday night, Trump Jr. took to Instagram and “fixed” Nike’s ad for them by replacing the picture of Kaepernick with President Trump, yet keeping the Nike Slogan, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Trump Jr. then added,“There, fixed it for you, #maga.”

President Trump has been a frequent critic of Kaepernick and the protest movement he started. On Wednesday, the president also criticized Nike. Saying the shoe and sports apparel giant was sending a “terrible message” to its customers by choosing Kaepernick to lead their campaign.

