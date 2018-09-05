National Fraternal Order of Police Blasts Nike for Kaepernick Ad Campaign

The National Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement on Wednesday, declining to boycott, but nonetheless making their opposition to Nike clear after the sports apparel giant made Colin Kaepernick the face of their “Just Do It” ad campaign.

Chuck Canterbury, the president of the National Fraternal Order of Police, released the following statement:

Press Release on Nike "Since 2016, 381 cops have been killed in the line of duty. They believed in something and sacrificed everything as did the families they left behind. All of the men and women in law enforcement believe in something and are prepared to sacrifice everything" pic.twitter.com/j4OkjUxR4S — National FOP (@GLFOP) September 5, 2018

The theme of belief and sacrifice — used by Canterbury in reference to police lives lost this year — stems from the Nike campaign ad featuring Kaepernick.

The ad features an extreme close-up of Kaepernick gazing into the camera with the caption, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything:”

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Kaepernick earned the resentment of many police officers and their unions, when he wore socks depicting cops as pigs during football practice.

The NFL’s original anthem protester also once compared modern day police officers, to slave catchers:

A system that perpetually condones the killing of people, without consequence, doesn't need to be revised, it needs to be dismantled! pic.twitter.com/BVVPVZIQyD — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) June 16, 2017

The strong statement from the FOP comes a day before the National Association of Police Organizations called for their members to boycott all Nike products.

