The National Association of Police Organizations is calling for a boycott of sportswear giant Nike, incensed by its latest “Just Do It” ad campaign featuring former NFL player and police protester Colin Kaepernick.

The police group sent a letter to Nike Chairman and CEO Mark Parker saying that the choice of Kaepernick as their public face is an “insult” to police officers everywhere.

“In featuring Mr. Kaepernick in the ‘Just Do It’ campaign, Nike grossly insults the men and women who really do make sacrifices for the sake of our nation,” the letter reads according to TMZ Sports.

“We are calling on all our member officers, their families, and friends to join in boycotting all Nike products.”

The Nike ad debuted on Labor Day and features a close-up photo of Kaepernick’s face and sporting the slogan, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

A public statement by the organization is even sharper.

“Oh, Nike! You are soooo brave!!” the statement reads. “Holding up Colin Kaepernick as an example of someone who has ‘sacrificed everything’. Right!

“Come on over to Arlington National Cemetery, or to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. or to the trauma unit of a military hospital if you want to learn the meaning of ‘sacrifice’ and why our flag means something to so many.”

Kaepernick is infamous for wearing socks that depict all police officers as pigs during a practice session when he was still on the San Francisco 49ers.

The day the Kaepernick ad hit the Internet, many critics contrasted the service and death of former Arizona Cardinals player and Afghan War hero Pat Tillman with the far less serious “sacrifice” exhibited by Kaepernick.

