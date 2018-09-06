Former NHL Player Slams Nike for ‘Logical Fallacy’ in Colin Kaepernick Ad

NHL player David Booth took issue with the slogan accompanying Nike’s new Colin Kaepernick ad, citing the fact that Islamist terrorists on 9/11 certainly “believed” in their cause.

Booth, who is currently an un-signed free agent, did not approve of the slogan that accompanies the Nike Kaepernick ad that reads, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Booth slammed Nike for the idea that “believing” in “something” must a good thing if you “sacrifice everything” for it. After all, Booth notes, the terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001, definitely believed in their murderous cause and most certainly “sacrificed everything” in pursuit of murdering Americans.

The hockey player took to his Twitter account to criticize Nike’s lack of morals saying, “‘Believe in something even if it means sacrificing everything’ does this mean you can fly a plane into a building? How can so many people @Nike be this ignorant as to the logical fallacy this entails. This is absolute absurd. I really don’t understand. Why would u support this?”

In a follow-up post, Booth explained that the slogan fails because it is “open to interpretation. Anyone can view it any way they want. I thought it was a poor choice that’s all I’m saying.”

Indeed, taken literally, the slogan excuses any and every ideology— including terrorism — as long as the perpetrator “believes” in it and will “sacrifice” for it. Some might find Nike’s slogan not only facile but immoral.

