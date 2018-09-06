Huffington Post Accuses ‘Unruly Whites’ of ‘Destructive Rage’ over Nike Kaepernick Ad

The Huffington Post has accused “unruly” white people of flying into a “destructive rage,” in response to Nike’s latest “Just Do It” ad featuring Colin Kaepernick.

The article claims that social media posts made by Nike customers who are seen destroying their Nike products is an example of dangerous “destructive rage,” MRCTV reported.

“Unruly whites were seen vandalizing property, damaging well-mown lawns and setting fire to running shoes that had chiefly been worn for purposes other than running,” the Huffington Post article exclaims.

The white community flew into a destructive rage this weekend after Colin Kaepernick was named the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign. https://t.co/qmIRHKMuyI — HuffPost (@HuffPost) September 5, 2018

Describing white former Nike customers who burn their shoes as “unruly,” seems more than a bit inconsistent considering that the media rarely attached such descriptions to black protesters who engaged in far more “destructive rage,” in Baltimore and Ferguson.

But, “unruly whites” on Twitter are not the only ones reacting negatively to Nike’s decision to make national anthem protest inventor Colin Kaepernick as the face of its new ad campaign. A growing list of individuals and organizations are acting to relate their displeasure.

To name just a few, Country star John Rich, for instance, tweeted out his criticism of Nike. Rich even promoted a boycott of the sportswear giant. Actor James Woods told fans that he directed his stock broker to dump all Nike stocks. The National Association of Police Organizations is also calling for a boycott of Nike over the anti-police protester’s Nike debut. And the College of the Ozarks dropped its association with Nike, as well.

Meanwhile, Nike has taken criticisms of its own for acting the part of social justice warriors even as they employ slave labor to make their products overseas.

Nike took criticism for laying off 1,400 American workers and replacing them with slave labor in countries like Vietnam, China, Indonesia, and Honduras in business practices going back decades.

