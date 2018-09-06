Sporting Goods Store Boycotts Nike Products over Kaepernick Ad Campaign

A sporting goods store in Colorado has vowed to stop selling Nike products, after the sportswear giant chose Colin Kaepernick as the face of its “Just Do It” ad campaign.

Steve Martin, the owner of Prime Time Sports in Colorado Springs, Colorado, said he is just going to “do it” even if it hurts his business.

“Pretty sure I won’t survive without them,” Martin told CNN. “I gotta do what I gotta do. I’m just doing it.”

Martin is so adamant over his disagreement with Nike’s un-American message that he is not only taking every Nike item out of his store, he is dumping any Nike products he has in his home.

The shop owner says that his father-in-law was a POW and the stories he heard inspired his decision to cancel his merchandise contracts with Nike.

“He said the hardest part for me was watching his fellow soldiers get beat up and killed in front of him and he couldn’t defend them because it would have cost him his life,” Martin concluded. “So Colin, you don’t know what sacrifice is, you just don’t know what it is, in my opinion.”

Martin has put all his current Nike items on deep discount to get rid of the stock he has on hand, but he won’t be replacing that stock with any new Nike products.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.