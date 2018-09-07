A Maine Republican is calling for people to switch from Nike products to New Balance, after Nike featured national anthem protester Colin Kaepernick in its 30th anniversary “Just Do It” ad.

Maine’s Republican Second District Rep. Bruce Poliquin urged his constituents to show support for the Maine-made New Balance shoes, The Hill reported.

“With Nike hiring Colin Kaepernick, the San Francisco 49ers famed kneeling quarterback, who protest during our national anthem, there has never been a better time to show off your Maine-Made New Balance shoes,” Poliquin said on Facebook.

“There are hundreds of your fellow Mainers who make these shoes that no doubt agree,” Poliquin added.

Nike has faced a wave of criticism for its Kaepernick campaign. Almost immediately, fans took to the Internet to announce their disagreement with the company’s ad, including country music star John Rich, and actor James Woods.

Since the Labor Day debut of the ad, Nike’s stock price fell by as much as three percent and the company’s favorability rating plunged 34 percent.

But Nike and Colin Kaepernick did find some supporters.

One supporter was Barack Obama’s CIA Director and admitted communist voter John Brennan, who tweeted out the message “well done, Colin.”

Another big supporter of Colin Kaepernick was former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

